Springfield drivers improve at stopping at crosswalks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Drivers in Springfield are doing a better job of stopping at crosswalks.

A new report from the city shows a ten percentage point increase at the end of 2019 when compared to the beginning of the year.

The new compliance rate is 34%.

Officials say it’s a nice improvement, but there’s still a long way to go.

The biggest improvement happened at Broadway Avenue and Swan Street near the entrance of Horace Mann Elementary.

The city’s efforts to increase pedestrian safety this year included new signs, better sidewalk ramps and new lane markings.