Springfield driver suffers medical issue while driving then drives through fences near National and Sunset

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- One man has been transported to the hospital with minor injuries after possibly passing out and crashing.

Springfield police say one car was traveling north through the intersection of National and Sunset. SPD spokeswoman Jasmine Bailey says the driver may have passed out due to a medical issue and hit a fence on the east side of the road.

The man then drove through the fences and stopped in the middle of the road going north. Bailey says the man then woke up, slams on the gas, hitting another car head-on.

He was transported with minor injuries. No one else was anyone else injured.