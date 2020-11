SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Job seekers interested in working at Dollar General can go to a career event in Springfield on Wednesday, Nov. 11.

The event will go from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Dollar General store on East Sunshine Street.

Representatives will teach potential employees about job opportunities, the company’s history, wages, benefits and training programs.

The company encourages applicants to apply online for the career opportunities they are interested in before attending the event.