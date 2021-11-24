Springfield disabled drummer returns from fan-funded opportunity of a lifetime

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Fans paid for a drummer born with cerebral palsy was given an opportunity to go to a prestigious international drumming convention in Indianapolis.

Darren Williams Jr. returned from PASIC (Percussive Arts Society International Convention) a few weeks ago on November 13th. Williams was asked to be a guest speaker on a panel about drummers with disabilities earlier this year. Although he wanted to attend the convention, he did not have the financial ability to do it at the time due to the pandemic. Williams hoped to raise $2000 to cover plane tickets, hotel expenses, Uber rides, and food.

Fans not only from Springfield but all over the world funded his trip. They managed to raise over $2000 for Williams in a matter of days.

See the video above to hear what his experience was like.

