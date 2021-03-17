Springfield director of planning & development to retire after nearly 40 years of public service

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Springfield’s Director of Planning & Development Mary Lilly Smith has announced she will be retiring from the position after nearly 40 years of public service.

Smith’s last day as director will be April 30.

Smith has had a hand in nearly 100 key economic development projects and business attraction, retention and expansion initiatives. She also helped create Vision 2020 and Forward SGF.

“I’m most proud of the team I’ve built in the Planning & Development department and the relationships we’ve built with other departments and with the business and development community,” Smith said. “Through those relationships, we’ve been able to collaborate on projects that have resulted in new jobs and investments, retail activity, and both downtown and neighborhood revitalization. None of my career achievements would have happened without those partnerships and the trust and support of the current and past City Managers, Mayors and City Councils.”

According to a press release from the city, Assistant Director of Planning & Development Brendan Griesemer will serve as acting director while the city conducts a search for Smith’s replacement.

