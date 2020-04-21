Springfield Dickerson Park Zoo debuts brand new exhibit

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– We have a brand new exhibit here at the zoo. A brand new pond and a new resident in that exhibit named Duck. She’s a domestic duck, a Khaki Cambell, and she’s in here with Peepers and they have developed a brand new awesome friendship.

So normally these two species would never be together but our black swan, our female black swan lost her mate due to old age and we got this duck in and we thought, hey, let’s put them together and see if they like each other and they ended up loving each other and have the greatest friendship that you can think of. They spend most of their days together, they hang out and catch bugs in the grass. They swim in the pool, they really like their new pool, but they spend most of their time together hanging out.

So we have a new pool, it’s not totally done but by the time we reopen we will have a waterfall, new plants, landscaping all around the pool for them to enjoy. We also have two emus that share the exhibit with them. They really enjoy their new friends as well.

We have one black swan, two emus, and a domestic duck all sharing the same resources in this exhibit.