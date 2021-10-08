Springfield defense attorney Dee Wampler has passed away

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield defense attorney and former Greene County prosecutor Dee Wampler has died, according to a source at his law firm today.

Wampler, a colorful and storied lawyer in the Springfield community, was 81 years old. The Springfield News-Leader reports Wampler died overnight while working on a trial in St. Louis.

He appeared in court just this week to argue a first-degree murder case in Cedar County and spoke with OzarksFirst reporters about that case Thursday night.

Wampler was Greene County prosecuting attorney in the early 1970s after working in the office as an assistant prosecutor from 1967 to 1970. He was in private practice from 1973 to the present.

Wampler published several books on legal matters and political issues. His website lists dozens of honors, citations, pro-bono activities and articles about him as well as articles he authored on the law.