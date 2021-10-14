Springfield daycare wins Better Business Bureau Trust Award

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The executive director of a before and after school program in Springfield is being recognized by the Better Business Bureau for helping parents and students during the pandemic.

The Trust Award honors a person who has gone above and for their community. Stephanie Brown says East Grand Community Services opened a full-time daycare when school went virtual and parents needed to go work.

The school currently has 60 students and only serves Bingham and Pitman Elementary, where about 75% of students are on free-or-reduced lunch.

Brown says the center had four staff members and had to hire ten more since opening the full-time daycare.

“So there was definitely a lot of staffing challenges there still, as there are everywhere in the city right now it’s a challenge to find staff and especially staff that are passionate and care about the kids because it takes a lot of patience,” said Brown.

Brown says grants from The Community Foundation of the Ozarks, Greene County and the state, helped keep staff employed.

