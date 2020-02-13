Springfield dad sues over crash that killed 3 of his children

The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) – A father has filed a wrongful death lawsuit in the deaths of three of his children last year in a southwest Missouri crash.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that Ionel Dobos alleges in the suit filed this month that a tractor-trailer driver failed to signal in July when he re-entered Interstate 44 after having been parked on the side of the road near Springfield.

He also alleges that the children’s mother was speeding. Troopers say her van hit the front of the rig and then went into the guardrail, killing 6-year-old Julia Dobos, 7-year-old Angelina Dobos and 8-year-old Olivia Dobos.

