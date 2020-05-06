Springfield crime numbers drop during the pandemic

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The city of Springfield has seen a drop in calls for police service over recent weeks, likely due to more people staying home due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to Police Chief Paul Williams, crime numbers during April were down across the board thanks to the stay at home order.

Williams says more people staying home leads to fewer opportunities for criminals to break into homes, cars, and businesses.

However, Williams says gun-related crimes have essentially stayed the same.

In 2020, a total of 12 burglaries were reported in Springfield. That’s compared to 22 reported in 2019.

Calls for stealing in April 2020 were 146, down from to 194 in the same month in 2019.

Sexual assaults and child abuse cases were also down in April. Reports of child abuse when from 108 in 2019, to 69 in 2020. The chief says calls for rape and sexual assaults went from 32 to 17 year over year.

Williams says as people start to venture out, he expects calls for crimes to increase again in the coming weeks.

