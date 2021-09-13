Springfield crews to install traffic control medians at busy retail area

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Road crews with the City of Springfield will be installing traffic control medians this week in south Springfield.

The medians will be installed overnight on Wednesday, September 15, at the intersection of El Camino Alto Drive and Lyon Avenue. The City says the medians will improve safety and traffic flow along a stretch of roadway that experiences frequent vehicle backups.

The medians are designed to restrict straight- and left-turn vehicle movements from Lyon Avenue onto El Camino Alto Drive, the medians are public improvements required alongside the construction of The Ridge development.

“The Lakewood and Campbell intersection was recently closed for more than a year, so traffic backups on El Camino Alto have certainly been exacerbated,” explains Traffic Engineer Brett Foster. “The installation of these minor traffic medians will still allow traffic to flow in and out of nearby businesses but will restrict the risky and impractical left turns motorists try to make there.”

Officials hope these medians and recently reopened intersection of Lakewood Street and Campbell Avenue and newly constructed access roads will help ease traffic congestion in the area.

“Visitors to the SAM’s Club, Academy Sports, the Springfield-Greene County Library Center and other area businesses now have multiple methods in and out, including following El Camino Alto south along the new connection to Campbell Avenue at Lakewood,” explains Foster.