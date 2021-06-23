Springfield creating new department to welcome more businesses and developers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Making the city more welcoming to businesses and developers, it’s the reason why Springfield is making changes.

Springfield is creating the Department of Economic Vitality and is looking to hire someone to lead the team.

Maurice Jones, the Deputy City Manager says the department will have lots of priorities.

“It means the quality of place. It means business retention and attraction. We’re looking at trying to do things maybe we haven’t done before with various programming,” Jones said. “So, rethinking, reimagining those things for the purposes of making us a much more flexible, much more nimble organization. But also, trying to help us be more focused with respect to delivering quality service to the citizens.”

The Department will report to Jones once it’s established and they’ll talk about things like small business development.

Jones says this topic often gets ignored in town because some people think they don’t need help.

He says Springfield needs to be a supportive partner and help businesses like those on Commercial Street grow.

The city is looking to hire a dynamic, intuitive partnership developer as its director of Economic Vitality.

“With COVID is a great opportunity for us to reimagine who we are as a community. And I think that’s going to be one of the key functions that this individual is going to bring to the table,” Jones said. “Looking at what we have right now but then also having discussions about where do we want to go from the future references and looking at how do we grow? How do we grow as a community? That’s what this position is going to bring to the table is that type of vision in order to create that type of dynamic synergy.”

Jones says the city is looking into adding this department by the first week of July.

There will be an application on the city’s website posted soon but the city council will also reach out to national organizations.