Springfield crash turns fatal

SPRINGFIELD, MO-On October 13, 2021 a vehicle striking a pedestrian at the intersection of Grant and Commercial was reported to Springfield Police, who were dispatched to the location.

Initially, the investigation indicated that 71-year-old Larry D. Felton of Conway, Arkansas was on the east side of the roadway on a sidewalk before walking across the street, which resulted in him being struck by the vehicle.

The vehicle, a 2008 Ford Escape was traveling northbound just north of Commercial on Grant. Felton suffered serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

He later died on October 19, 2021 due to the injuries he got from the accident. Officers located and notified Mr. Felton’s family.

Authorities continue to investigate the crash and the circumstances surrounding it. If you have any information about the incident contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810.