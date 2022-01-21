Springfield COVID-19 testing supported through FEMA funds

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Governor Parson announced Friday, January 21, that a specialized medical team will be deployed to the St. Louis area to support hospitals that are short-staffed due to COVID-19.

The team will consist of U.S. military doctors and nurses and is expected to arrive in St. Louis by next week.

“We’re pleased that in response to the State of Missouri’s request through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the U.S. Navy will be deploying a 40-person team of military medical personnel,” Governor Parson said. “This team will help support our dedicated local medical professionals who work hard each day to care for Missourians. The best way Missourians can help aid our hospitals and health care workers is by considering vaccination to protect themselves and their families.”

FEMA is also helping with testing through Americorps St. Louis in St. Charles, St. Louis, and Springfield.