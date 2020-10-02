Springfield COVID-19 testing site welcomes all Missouri residents, hopes to find asymptomatic cases

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The National Guard has been busy in Springfield, providing around 1,200 free tests to Missouri residents.

At the Second Baptist Church on East Battlefield in Springfield. Lisa Cox, communications director for the Department of Health and Senior Services, says these events are all over Missouri and designed with convenience in mind.

“These community testing events are completely free,” said Cox. “They are being funded by federal CARES Act dollars. The only requirement is that you are a Missouri resident, but you can go get tested at these events regardless of what county you live in.”

You don’t need insurance, no age restrictions, and you also don’t need to have symptoms, which hopefully means they can find any cases that may be asymptomatic.

“It’s really important that we find these people, and then we can get them isolated, so they don’t further spread,” said Cox.

First Lieutenant Marissa Ritter with the National Guard says the tests provided are much easier to conduct than the ones you may have seen before.

“A nasal swab is not as invasive as the initial swab, it only goes up in the nose about an inch,” said Ritter. “The patient administers it themselves.”

All 1,200 tests have been booked for Friday and Saturday, Oct. 2 and 3, but Cox says there will be more in the future, so keep your eyes on the state’s website for more opportunities.

“Every couple of days or so, we have new ones pop up on our schedule throughout the state,” said Cox. “So people can stay tuned to health.mo.gov/communitytest to see as more community events pop up.”

Cox and other health officials want people to remember that even if you do test negative, don’t rest on your laurels with your health.