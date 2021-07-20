Springfield health leaders find ways to aid COVID-19 patients while waiting to hear from state officials about care site

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – During a media briefing Tuesday afternoon, CoxHealth President Steve Edwards shared new numbers and how other health agencies are working to help COVID-19 patients.

According to the Springfield-Greene County Health Department state health officials asked the Health Department to clarify some parts of the request for an alternative care site.

“Now, the details need to be worked out and they are in process of going through that step by step as a part of the approval process,” said Aaron Schekkora with the Health Department.

“They’ve helped us with something that is very important, allowing a waiver to allow respiratory therapists from other states to come and immediately be available. There were some inter-state issues; they’ve waived that,” says Edwards.

147 Covid positive patients this morning. Well beyond our capacity three weeks ago. We now have the help of 175 travelers plus 46 scheduled to arrive by 7/26, and more coming thereafter. Grateful for the help as we look to expand our capacity everyday to care for our community. pic.twitter.com/iv7nnsmpfp — Steve Edwards (@SDECoxHealth) July 20, 2021

Health leaders wanted the alternative care site to provide a community location to provide Monoclonal antibodies to get patients early. Jordan Valley Community Health Center will be helping with antibodies. Edwards says this will help free up bed space in both hospitals.

Springfield health leaders asked for an alternative care site last week. The care site would provide staffing for transitional care for COVID-19 patients.

The facility would also:

Provide funding for staffing of additional beds for COVID patients in area hospitals

Increase the capacity for antibody treatment

Create a centralized location for patients awaiting long-term care placement

Offer shelter for unsheltered individuals who are COVID-19 positive

Expand mobile testing staff

Issue an emergency declaration to fund ambulance support for transfers

Extend state waivers for hospital capacity and use.

Edwards says there are 147 COVID-19 positive patients at Cox South. In addition, Edwards said 183 travel staff have come to help Cox, and in two weeks, Cox will have 46 new traveling staff.

Cox is also reporting since the pandemic started, there have been 518 COVID-19 related deaths; that number was at 444 at the beginning of the Delta surge. Edwards says of the recent deaths; no one has died who was fully vaccinated. All the deaths are people who could not or did not vaccinate.