Springfield couple reveals plans for $1 million lottery winnings

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– “What would you do with a million dollars?” is often a fun hypothetical for people to ask, but it became a reality for Rosemary and Quinton Forester on March 29, 2021.

“She shows me the ticket, I start shaking,” said Quinton Forester. “Everything went black…so I pulled into Brown Derby and they scanned the ticket and I dropped to my knees.”

Forester said he plans to pay off his debts, along with looking into a house and vehicles for his family.

Coming from a background of former homelessness, Forester mentioned “We’re going to give [Rosemary’s] sister some because…her sister raised our kids when we were on the streets, so we owe them the world.”

Among a vacation and a savings plan for children, Forester mentioned he plans to donate to the Veterans Coming Home Center, where he serves as a team lead: “I owe them a lot. They got us off the streets, gave us a platform, I got clean, I got my head together, we got our stuff together, you know.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News
Weather App Team 300x250

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now