Springfield couple reveals plans for $1 million lottery winnings

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– “What would you do with a million dollars?” is often a fun hypothetical for people to ask, but it became a reality for Rosemary and Quinton Forester on March 29, 2021.

“She shows me the ticket, I start shaking,” said Quinton Forester. “Everything went black…so I pulled into Brown Derby and they scanned the ticket and I dropped to my knees.”

Forester said he plans to pay off his debts, along with looking into a house and vehicles for his family.

Coming from a background of former homelessness, Forester mentioned “We’re going to give [Rosemary’s] sister some because…her sister raised our kids when we were on the streets, so we owe them the world.”

Among a vacation and a savings plan for children, Forester mentioned he plans to donate to the Veterans Coming Home Center, where he serves as a team lead: “I owe them a lot. They got us off the streets, gave us a platform, I got clean, I got my head together, we got our stuff together, you know.”