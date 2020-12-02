Springfield Councilwoman Phyllis Ferguson will not seek reelection for Zone 1 seat

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield Zone 1 City Councilwoman, Phyllis Ferguson, has announced she will not seek reelection in April 2021.

Ferguson made the announcement on Facebook.

In her post, Ferguson says the decision not to run was made after great consideration and many emotions.

She said the area’s two biggest issues, nuisance properties and crime, are still a problem.

“We have a steep hill to climb and until there is more staff hired to work on this problem then I don’t know how we will see any significant progress. Let’s all continue to press on this issue. The fate and future of the Northside hangs on it,” she wrote regarding nuisance properties.

Ferguson said about crime in Zone 1, “It’s not okay. Stay verbal, report, look out for each other, and don’t settle for less than what Zone 1 deserves – safe, healthy, and friendly neighborhoods where people want to live.”

In her post, Ferguson also shared she’s proud of the accomplishments made in Zone 1 over the last five-and-a-half years.

The Fairbanks and The Dream Center, as well as the Job Center North have brought support and opportunities, according to Ferguson.

She also cited parks, sidewalk improvements, and the developing plans to repair the Jefferson Avenue Footbridge as victories.

Ferguson ended her announcement by promising she has no plans to let up, stating, “There’s still work to be done. I’m counting on all of you to stay right beside me and we’ll finish out this term as a team. #NorthsidePride”

The Zone 1 Council seat is one of several up for election on April 6, 2021. The offices of Mayor, Zone 4, General Seat A, and General Seat B will also be on the ballot.

Petitions for those interested in running can be turned in between December 7, 2020, and January 19, 2021.