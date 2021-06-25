Springfield councilman begins coffee and discussion tradition

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield councilman for zone two, Abe McGull, is starting a new Friday coffee tradition.

The event will run from 9 to 10 a.m. every fourth Friday in the Busch Municipal Building.

McGull said no issue is too big or small to discuss over a warm cup of joe.

“The topics can be a pothole all the way up to police enforcement, anything noise pollution,” said McGull. “Whatever it may be. I open up the door so I can listen. It doesn’t mean we’ll solve all the problems, but I want to give them an opportunity to be heard.”

The next coffee is scheduled for July 23. Anyone can RSVP by calling 417-864-1650.