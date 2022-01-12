Springfield council to decide if acupuncturists can operate from home

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – If approved by city council, acupuncturists could soon be allowed to run a business from their homes in Springfield.

The recent council meeting on Monday started the conversation on the work from home model many are turning to, and what occupations it works with.

Some council members argued having people run businesses from their homes will only result in neighborhoods becoming business districts.

“Today was acupuncture, tomorrow is gonna be somebody else, somebody else,” Councilman Abe McGull said. “Overall I think we should look at this and come up with some plan because it’s starting to get out of control, I think.”

Others said they see the benefits from businesses being created in homes.

“I just don’t see any kind of danger there,” Councilman Mike Schilling said. “It gives people an opportunity to do things like this in a private setting and create their own business hours.”

Owner of Optimal Health Acupuncture, Keisha McDaniel, said she’s always operated in a business setting and would like to continue doing so.

However, she said she could see why some would enjoy the benefit of having their business run out of their home.

“I’ve done acupuncture in a hospital setting in Austin, Texas, and I’ve done acupuncture outside on the top of a mountain in China,” McDaniel said. “It really can be done anywhere, so I believe that people could do it safely at home.”

Photographer, Candy B. Thomas, said she enjoys having an occupation that is allowed to operate from home.

“It really allowed me to take care of my kids at the same time,” Thomas said. “Clients that have come to me, I have always said that they like the feeling of it. It’s just more at home, and they’re more at ease when they get to be in that kind of environment.”

If this were to be approved by city council, acupuncturists would be limited to one client at a time from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The council plans to vote on this on Jan. 24.