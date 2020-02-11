Springfield council members discuss bills that will enforce nuisance property rules

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield council members discussed two bills at the city council meeting to help better enforce rules for chronic nuisance properties.

It’s no secret that Springfield has many of these types of properties and the goal for the city is to prevent properties from reaching that level.

They’re doing that by trying to better define what classifies a property as a nuisance and making rules property owners must follow.

For example, requiring property owners to remove trash build-up from their property after two weeks.

The city does not allow what it calls “openings” in a building.

Openings can mean the building, residential or non-residential, would be exposed to the elements or it invites trespassers whether it be through an open door, window, wall or roof.

Council Member Phyllis Ferguson added an amendment to the bill that would also include a building’s foundation.

“This bill is an important next step,” said Rusty Worley, Springfield resident, “It’s not the first step and hopefully it won’t be the last step but we consider it the next step in addressing chronic nuisance properties. It’s been a priority for us for many years and we feel like this moves us forward. There are no silver bullets and it will take a series of carrots and sticks to help us address these issues that are deeply rooted in our community.”

The bills related to nuisance properties discussed Monday are expected to be voted on after a public hearing at the next city council meeting.