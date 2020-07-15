Springfield Council discusses major projects at luncheon

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield City Council hosted a luncheon to discuss the plans for different major projects on Tuesday, July 14, 2020.

City officials offered an update to the Grant Avenue Parkway Project saying it will create multiple transportation improvements along Grant Avenue through Springfield.

The parkway would be a three-mile stretch connecting Downtown Springfield to places such as Wonders of Wildlife, different neighborhoods, Greenway Connections and other locations.

The Grant Avenue Parkway Project is expected to begin in August.

The Jordan Creek Project was also discussed at the luncheon.

The project is still in its development stages and will take years to complete, but city leaders say their plan will reduce flooding and link public space between the east and west end of Jordan Valley Park and downtown.

Teams are assembling to help with designing the plan. Council members asked questions about the water quality downtown.

Tim Rosenbury, with the Quality of Place Initiative, says this project will work on the creek further upstream, increasing the quality in Springfield water.