Springfield Contractors Association offers construction program for students this summer

SPRINGFIELD – Schools out and kids might be look for something to do. A pilot program with the Springfield Contractors Association (SCA) isn’t your typical Summer camp for High School Students.

Build U is a 4-day program where students at least 16 to 18 can learn about the Trades.

“The Trades is going to be everything from Welding, Brick laying, Equipment Operator, HVAC, Electrical, Framing, Carpentry, and Roofing,” Executive Director of SCA Megan Short said. “It’s all of those people who are more out in the field.”

Short said Springfield is still struggling to hire construction workers.

“Everybody is seeing the man power shortage,” Short said. “Construction has been feeling it for years. It’s just getting worse and worse. It’s going to end up effecting economic development.”

According to the National Association of Home Builders, the average age of a construction worker is 41. Short said it’s difficult to get people under the age of 18 to have experience in construction.

Tanner Glidewell started in construction at 21. He’s now 24 and works as a foreman for Emery Sapp & Sons.

“I came in with absolutely zero experience,” Glidewell said. “I mean my resume reflected that. I couldn’t even fake it.”

His father-in-law, who works at Emery Sapp & Sons, told Glidewell there were positions opening up within the company. Glidewell ended up applying and got the job.

“I’ve chose this as my career path way for sure,” Glidewell said.

But, he recognizes construction is a hard business that requires hard work and perseverance.

“You have to get up, do it every day, keep trying to learn every day and always try to be better.”

If you know a student who’s interested in signing up, you can click the link below to find out how to register. SCA is taking 30 students for it’s pilot program.