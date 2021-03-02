Springfield construction representatives talk to high school students

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield construction company went to different schools on Tuesday, March 2, recruiting students for its carpenter apprenticeship program.

Nabholz Construction, the contractor managing the renovation at Hillcrest High School, will give students a chance to witness the work first hand.

Representatives answered students’ questions who expressed their excitement for the idea of starting their career right after high school.

Senior Hailey Flores said working in construction has always been an option in the back of her mind, but this offer provided a new oppertunity.

“I’m able to come out of high school and have opportunities waiting for me going in the construction field,” said Flores. “Just going into the field right away is something I’ve wanted to do, and I think that will be helpful.”

Students are eligible to apply for the apprenticeship program at 16-years-old. If accepted, they would be employed full time during the summer and part time during the spring and fall.

Teenagers and parents can learn more about getting started in a construction career on the Springfield Contractors Association’s website.