Springfield community leaders discuss recent surge of drug overdoses

Local News
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Community leaders and people in Springfield gathered at The Well downtown to discuss Springfield’s opioid crisis.

One community leader was Clay Goddard, the director of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department. He shared some harm-reduction tips, including not using alone and not sharing needles.

Goddard also touched a lot on how removing the addiction stigma would be a step in the right direction.

Goddard said, “I would say that addiction is not a moral failure. Addiction is a disease and until we’re willing to treat it as a disease as a community, we’re not going to be able to get through this. So it’s really changing our viewpoint and that’s a challenging message for some to accept, but I think it’s necessary if we’re going to take the next step.”

The Health Department is currently looking for no-cost Narcan supplies.

In the meantime, Preferred Family Healthcare and Better Life in Recovery have supplies on-hand.

This is a developing story.

