Springfield community leaders bring awareness to local homelessness

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Springfield community leaders hope to bring more awareness to local homelessness

Community Partnership of the Ozarks Alliance to End Homelessness is hosting a community conversation on Thursday, Nov. 7, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. called “dispelling myths about homelessness.

The top myths people have about the homeless are:

Why don’t they get a job

They’re all mentally ill or on drugs

Kids ran away because they didn’t like their parent’s rules

Community Partnership of the Ozarks has invited members from several organizations to participate in a group discussion.

Michelle Hethcoat of CPO said the goal of the event is to get honest information out to the public about what causes homelessness and the experiences people who are homeless have.

Hethcoat says there are a lot of myths associated with homelessness.

She said people often think someone who is homeless is lazy and should just get a job.

However, Hethcoat says it’s important to remember that no two people share the same story.

For more information about the alliance to end homelessness, please visit www.cpozarks.org/endhomelessness.

For more information about the community partnership of the Ozarks efforts and programs, visit www.cpozarks.org.

This is a developing story.