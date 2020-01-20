Springfield community honors Martin Luther King Jr Day

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.–In honor of Martin Luther King Jr Day, the Springfield community spent Monday morning marching from Jordan Valley Ice Park to the Gillioz Theater.

The entire Springfield community was invited to celebrate and honor the legacy, life, and work of Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

The NAACP hosted the march but, people from different local organizations and groups are taking part in today’s celebrations.

Marchers crossed the Martin Luther King Jr. bridge as they made their way here to the Gillioz Theatre for a program celebrating the community through the arts which included honoring the three men who started the MLK march 50 years ago.

The Gillioz Theatre is also being recognized for its long history and acknowledgment of a black usher and his wife known as “the coopers” who served the theatre during segregation and currently today.