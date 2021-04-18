Springfield community holds candlelight vigil in honor of Dominque Lucious

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Hundreds of people came out to Park Central Square on Sunday, April 18, for a candlelight vigil honoring Dominque Lucious. Lucious was shot and killed on April 8, in her Springfield home.

Charles Nelson, 28, is charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in Lucious’s death. According to authorities, they found texts between Lucious discussing trading drugs for sexual favors.

The GLO Center and PFlag Springfield organized the vigil. Andy Sun, president of PFLAG says the vigil was about honoring Lucious’s death and her life.

“In this time of tragedy we are just doing the best that we can, trying to survive and so we have to have a sort of radical hope that coming together there can be something that changes or something that matters in a time where everything seems meaningless,” said Sun.

According to the Human Rights Campaign, Lucious is at least the 14th transgender or gender non-conforming person to be murdered in the United States this year.