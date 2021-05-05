Springfield community college hosts job fair, discusses hosting more in the future

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Eager job seekers were welcomed to Ozarks Technical Community College (OTC) for an outdoor job fair Wednesday, May 5.

The event was open to OTC students, alumni and the general public.

“The job market both locally and nationally is exploding,” said Lacey Busick, a career adviser for Ozarks Technical Community College. “We get five to 10 requests a day from employers who are looking to connect with our students and alumni.”

Gary Stafford, hosting a booth for Amprod Holdings, said employers have gotten creative to get new workers in the door.

“A lot of people aren’t as motivated to find work these days, but none the less were still out there beating the pavement and trying to do what we can to improve our workforce,” said Stafford.

For those who attended the event, OTC suggests sending a follow-up email to the recruiters.

Busick said OTC is throwing around the idea of having another job fair in the fall.