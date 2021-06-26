Springfield community celebrates diversity and inclusion Saturday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — An event celebrated the diversity and inclusion of all people in Springfield.

Pride Before Pride drew people to Campbell Untied Methodist for free food, drinks, a job fair, and even a clothing bank.

June is known as “Pride Month” by the LGBTQ+ Community and the goal is to promote equality.

In 2019 organizers of Springfield’s Pridefest moved it to October saying having the event in June conflicted with Juneteenth which is the holiday that recognizes the end of slavery.

At Saturday’s event, community members enjoyed several activities such as live music and speakers including State Rep. Crystal Quade and Betsy Fogel. Speakers spoke on the importance of inclusion in the local community.

“Members of our church have this vision and idea to organize this event just to show support and to let them know that we love them and the area is here for them,” said Daniel Hilty, a senior pastor.

“Pride is being out loud and proud and not ashamed of who we are,” said Jaclyn Cox, who is the organizer of the event. “We are not looking for exception we are only looking for acceptance and we just want to live, laugh, love, and pay our taxes like everybody else.”

Springfield’s Pridefest is scheduled for October 9, 2021.