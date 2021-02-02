Springfield college students volunteering at the Super Bowl

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Several Missouri State University (MSU) students are heading to Tampa, Florida, on Wednesday, Feb. 3, to volunteer at the Super Bowl.

Three of the 16 entertainment management students going to The Big Game said COVID-19 made planning events harder, but it’s a great learning experience.

“We are lucky that the 16 of us can even go to this event,” said Cheyenne Struttman, vice president of the Entertainment Management Association. “We weren’t even sure that was going to be happening.”

Struttman, along with Camden Sapp and Logan Swadner, said the industry is all about keeping up with the changes happening around the world.

“The main thing that we learned is adaptability, that’s what our major is, adapting, events, things change,” said Swadner.

Sapp said there will still be a Super Bowl Fan Fest, but it will be COVID-19 safe this year.

“There’s been different ways of doing that, such as limited capacity or having everything on zoom or any other virtual format,” said Sapp.

Struttman said the benefits are definetly worth the challenges.

“We’re meeting people, we’re making connections, we’re finding great things in the industry and learning things,” said Struttman.

Last year the MSU students organized different little events like 40-yard-dashes, field goal kicks, passes, and even got to meet some of the players.