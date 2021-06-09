Welding boot camp session being offered to eligible students

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Ozarks Technical Community College (OTC) organized a four-week welding boot camp during summer 2021 to help meet the needs of the industry.

The classes are free to students, and financial grants are available for living expenses. To be eligible for the boot camp, students must be at least 18-years-old.

Eighteen students will be chosen to enroll in the boot camp lasting from June 21 through July 19, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

OTC said students will learn basic welding skills such as:

Welding safety essentials

Introduction to welding and weld processes

Math fundamentals for welding

Welding symbols and codes

Plasma cutting

Polishing and grinding

Students who complete the course will earn a 10-hour safety certificate from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration and a certificate from the American Welding Society.

For more information, visit the Welding Bootcamp website. Students wishing to enroll should call the Center for Workforce Development at 417-447-8888 or email cwd@otc.edu.

OTC is also offering free boot camp courses in construction and manufacturing.