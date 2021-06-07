Springfield college offers free courses on construction

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Ozarks Technical Community College is offering free courses on construction to help fill labor needs in the industry.

The four-week course has an opportunity to get paid while attending, and anyone 18-years-old or older is eligible.

Students will learn basic skills such as carpentry, installing cabinets, siding, drywall, and more.

Justin Frese, a construction instructor at OTC, said one goal is to make construction less intimidating.

“‘Oh man, I’ve got to use all those dangerous tools and be high off the ground, and I’m going to be dirty all the time,’ It’s not necessarily that way,” said Frese. “And like all things that are intimidating, once you get past that initial apprehension, they become a lot more manageable.”

OTC is also offering courses in manufacturing and welding, which start later in June 2021.