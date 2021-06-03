Springfield college hosts summer sessions to teach manufacturing basics

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Ozarks Technical Community College (OTC) is offering two-week manufacturing boot camps during the summer.

Anyone is allowed to enroll in the program as long as they are 18-years-old or older.

“Thankfully, our local economy is strong and continues to grow, but to continue that growth, local employers indicate that they need skilled workers,” said OTC Chancellor Hal Higdon. “These short-term boot camps will prepare students to be productive and safe employees as soon as they walk on the floor of a local manufacturer.”

Section one begins on Monday, June 14 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and ends June 25. The classes meet Monday through Friday.

Section two goes from June 28 through July 9 Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Twenty students are allowed in each session, which are taking place in the ITTC building on the OTC campus.

Students will be taught basic manufacturing skills, such as:

Safety in a manufacturing environment.

Introduction to manufacturing, including product life cycle, materials, assembly, and processes.

Blueprint reading basics.

Inspection, including basic measurements and tolerances.

Quality, including 5S and lean.

Introduction to mechatronics (CNC, additive manufacturing, robotics).

Anyone wanting more information can visit the Summer Manufacturing Bootcamp website. To enroll in a session, call the Center for Workforce Development at 417-447-8888 or email cwd@otc.edu.