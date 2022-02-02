SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Dropping temperatures, ice and snow have come to the Ozarks, conditions that can be life-threatening for the homeless in the community. An organization of churches in the area that provide shelter for those who need it says they need more overnight volunteers to keep the shelters open.

Crisis Cold Weather Shelters say they experience great demand during the months of January, February and March in particular, and the need for volunteers is critical.

Shelter volunteer shifts run from 7:30 p.m. to 7:30 a.m., with two volunteers paired together to trade off work while the other rests. Those interested are asked to fill out an interest form found here, or to email OAEH@cpozarks.org for more information.

Crisis Cold Weather Shelter participants include:

Asbury United Methodist

East Sunshine Church of Christ

Eden Village

Grace United Methodist Church

Harbor House

Sacred Heart Catholic Church

Revive 66 Trailer Park

The Connecting Grounds/ Venues 425

Unity Church

The volunteer shelter program Crisis Cold Weather Shelter began in November 2021. Transportation to shelter sites are provided by City Utilities of Springfield and Community Partnership of the Ozarks to those coming from the Veterans Coming Home Center.