Springfield clinic gives free flu shots to uninsured

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Flu Coalition offered free flu shots to uninsured or underinsured people on Wednesday, Nov. 18.

The event was scheduled to begin at 10 a.m., but a line began to form, so the clinic opened up a little earlier than planned.

Michelle Butcher, a nurse at Jordan Valley Health, said it’s a good idea to get the flu shot.

“Any preventative measure you can do is only gonna benefit you,” said Butcher. “Getting the flu vaccine is beneficial, especially to those at high risk.”

The clinic gave out 275 flu shots at the event and hopes to host more flu shot clinics in the future.