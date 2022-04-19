SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Those who use public transportation in Springfield will notice a change Tuesday.

Springfield City Utilities, which operates the city’s buses, announced in a tweet Tuesday that masks are no longer required on buses.

The tweet thanked passengers and bus drivers who followed the mandates.

The announcement comes after a federal judge in Florida voided the national mask mandate that applied to airplanes, airports, and other public transportation to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also on Tuesday, the Springfield-Branson National Airport dropped its mask guidelines, though a tweet from the airport urged passengers to be patient as airports and airlines adjust to the change.

According to the Springfield-Greene County Health Department’s COVID-19 Recovery Dashboard, doctors are diagnosing an average of 11 cases of COVID-19 per day, and there are 17 people in Greene County hospitals sick with COVID-19. Both numbers are lower than the lowest numbers in 2021.