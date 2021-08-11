Springfield city leaders apply for grant to expand homeless and housing services

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The City of Springfield is taking proposals until August 18 at 5 p.m. from non-profit partners for Community Development Block Grant COVID-19 (CDBG-CV) funding.

The funding would provide the purchase, development, and/or rehabilitation of community transitional housing facilities or public services that serve the homeless while also preventing, preparing for, and/or responding to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

According to a press release, city leaders applied for up to $2 million of CARES Act Community Development Block Grant (CDBG-CV) funds from the Missouri Department of Economic Development. CDBG-CV funding must be used for eligible activities that tie back to the prevention, preparation, and/or response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including priority unmet needs associated with community facilities and public services.

In a 2020 survey, Springfield citizens recognized homeless services, transitional housing, and homeless shelters as top priorities among the public service categories.

This is as part of the public input process for the City’s five-year Consolidated Plan to submit to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to continue to receive entitlement funding from the agency.

For more information about submitting a proposal, contact Bob Atchley, 417-864-1308 or batchley@springfieldmo.gov.