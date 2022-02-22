SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A member of the Springfield City Council vacated her seat on Tuesday (2/22/22) to file candidacy for the District 30 State Senate seat in the Missouri General Assembly.

Zone One Councilwoman Angela Romine’s seat immediately became vacant when she filed to become a candidate according to Springfield’s City Charter.

The City of Springfield said the new zone council member will have to meet certain qualifications listed in the charter. The person elected or appointed will have to be a qualified voter and have been a resident of their zone for at least one year. The new zone council member will also not be allowed to hold a lucrative public office or hold a position in the city government while they are a council member.

The council member, however, could hold the following positions and not be disqualified: A member of the National Guard or Naval or Military Reserve or Notary Public.

Springfield officials will announce the process to fill the vacancy “as soon as possible.”