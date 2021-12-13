Springfield City Council will discuss financing, safety, city flag Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield City Council is set to meet Monday evening with issues like funding, sidewalks, traffic safety, and the city’s flag on the agenda.

Council members could vote on a bill that would ask Springfield Police to respond to every traffic crash in the city. Council Member Craig Hosmer presented the bill two weeks ago. Right now, the department responds mainly to accidents where there was a serious injury, an un-movable car, or if a person requested for police.

Also on Monday’s agenda, a contract for aerial imagery of Springfield in 2022, 2024, and 2026. Springfield would also enter into agreements with other cities, counties, and entities to share the cost of the service.

There are two Tax Increment Financing (TIF) issues on Monday’s agenda that council could vote on. One is for the redevelopment of the area near West Sunshine and James River Freeway, which would eventually become Brody Corners, featuring shopping, dining, and office spaces. However, the current property is deemed unsafe. The other TIF council is discussing is for the IDEA Commons redevelopment project.

There are also several COVID-19 related bills council members will discuss and could put to a vote on Monday. Council may vote to allow the city to apply for and accept $4,490,000 in disaster grants from the federal government for COVID-19 response. According to the bill, the money would help the Springfield-Greene County Health Department with contract and temporary employees, testing, and vaccinations. There is also a bill that would allow the city to accept $296,400 from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services to help the health department’s efforts to increase adult vaccinations.

Council will also talk about adding new sidewalks on Glenstone Avenue and on Kansas Expressway. The city would enter into a cost agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission for both projects. Money from federal grants would also help pay for the projects.

Finally, a bill on the agenda would fund a study to see how ready kids are for kindergarten, and how the Springfield community is doing when it comes to early childhood education. The city would accept $1,500 from the Community Foundation of the Ozarks and $5,000 from the Musgrave Foundation. The Mayor’s Commission for Children and Missouri State University would administer the study.