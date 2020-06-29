Springfield City Council voting on a grant for the Missouri Job Center

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield City Council will be voting on two workforce-related items on June 29, 2020.

One of those items would allow the Missouri Career Center to accept a $100,000 grant from the Department of Higher Education.

The center has other funding coming in from the Department of Corrections to help employ people who were incarcerated get a job.

Funding from the Department of Corrections is a little over $11,000.

“We’ll be doing a class at the Fordland Treatment Center and the prison in Tipton, Missouri,” Sally Payne, internship director of workforce at the Missouri Career Center. “said It’s difficult, things are changing at a very rapid rate, and if you’ve been incarcerated for any period of time, everything is changed as they reenter society.”

These classes are specifically for job training, resumes and hiring events.

Learn more on the Springfield City Council agenda on KOLR10 News at 10 p.m.