Springfield city council votes on development code

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield city council members could vote tonight on a change to development code.

This is an issue that brought controversy when it was discussed at the council meeting two weeks ago.

The issue, energy activists say the changes would mean the requirements for builders would be less strict.

They argue it would force homes and buildings to waste more air conditioning and heat energy.

Council members could also vote on approving grant money that would pay for $75,000 worth of new gear for the police station.

That gear is new software, shields and camera packages including a camera system for K-9 officers.