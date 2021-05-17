Springfield City Council voted to lift masking requirements starting May 27

Protective N-95 face masks lie on a table at an office in Washington, D.C., February 26, 2020. (Eva Hambach / AFP / Getty)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — After nearly a year of covered faces, Springfield City Council decided to get rid of all indoor masking requirements starting May 27 at 11:59 p.m. in the city.

Outdoor masking requirements are lifted immediately.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department endorsed the bill at its council lunch during the week of May 9 because it had become clear Springfield likely won’t reach herd immunity any time soon.

Visit https://t.co/4nBIZ0MCb5 to view a list of vaccination opportunities if you have not been vaccinated yet. #sgfcouncilhttps://t.co/y30bG3ui72 — City of Springfield (@CityofSgf) May 18, 2021

Since the bill has passed, it will be up to businesses owners to decide if they will require masking beginning May 27.

As of May 17, 35% of Greene County ages 16 and up is currently vaccinated.