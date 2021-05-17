Springfield City Council voted to lift masking requirements starting May 27

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — After nearly a year of covered faces, Springfield City Council decided to get rid of all indoor masking requirements starting May 27 at 11:59 p.m. in the city.
Outdoor masking requirements are lifted immediately.
The Springfield-Greene County Health Department endorsed the bill at its council lunch during the week of May 9 because it had become clear Springfield likely won’t reach herd immunity any time soon.
Since the bill has passed, it will be up to businesses owners to decide if they will require masking beginning May 27.
As of May 17, 35% of Greene County ages 16 and up is currently vaccinated.