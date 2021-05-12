Springfield City Council to discuss COVID-19 regulations at Lunch Workshop

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield City Council is set to discuss the future of Springfield’s COVID-19 regulations.

The regulations will be talked about at the Lunch Workshop at noon on Thursday, May 12, at the Historic City Hall.

Currently, the City is in the Yellow Phase in Springfield-Greene County Health Departments Road to Recovery plan.

In the Yellow Phase, most occupancy restrictions are removed, masks are required and social distancing is recommended. With mass gatherings under 500 would be allowed with masking and with social distancing recommended. Plus, gatherings over 500 are allowed at 50% with masking and distancing recommended.

Courtesy: Springfield-Greene County Health Department

The final step in the Road to Recovery plan is the Green Phase. This phase will remove occupancy restrictions, the mask mandate but public health recommendations may apply.

To reach the Green Phase, Greene County would need the seven-daily-case average to 20 or below, COVID-19 patients in Greene County hospitals to 20 or below and the percentage of fully vaccinated residents to 50%.

As of May 11, the Greene County dashboard has 16.14 seven-day-cases-average, 34 COVID-19 patients in Greene County hospitals and 34.73% of residents are fully vaccinated.

With 12-year-olds allowed to be vaccinated, the pool of residents will increase and impact Greene County’s total residents that are fully vaccinated percentage.

You can watch the Lunch Workshop, again, tomorrow at noon here.