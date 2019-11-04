Springfield City Council set to hear changes to land development code

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield City Council is set to hear proposed changes to the city’s land development code tonight, but there’s some controversy.

Energy-efficiency activists say the proposed code-changes offer fewer energy-efficient plans for buildings in the city.

Tonight, the council will hear from the public on the issue.

According to the White River Group, a branch of the Sierra Club, the council will be considering taking out parts of code requirements that the city operates under right now.

An example of that would be less strict requirements on windows that could allow air leakage or not installing insulation in floors in houses requiring people to use more heat in the winter or air conditioning in the summer.

The group is pushing for the council to adopt the full energy efficiency code.

White River Group president, Louise Wienckowski, says the city hasn’t updated its code since 2006.

She says adopting the full energy efficiency code would reduce emissions.

“We have a serious CO2 pollution problem in the world and we feel like this is one step a step our city can take to prevent people from running their furnaces night and day and blowing smoke out the chimney in a wasteful way,” Wienckowski said.

There are several other issues on the council’s agenda tonight.

KOLR10’s Madison Hever will have more on those and this topic coming up on FOX at 9 p.m. and KOLR10 at 10 p.m.