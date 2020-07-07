Springfield City Council schedules vote on masking requirement

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield City Council is considering an ordinance requiring people to wear face coverings in public.

As a part of the fourth phase of Springfield’s Road to Recovery Order, the ordinance would expect people to wear masks, in hopes it will slow the spread of COVID-19.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department says it was actively monitoring 395 people in quarantine as of June 7, 2020. The agency expects that number to grow.

Health officials say there is mounting evidence suggesting the transmission of COVID-19 can be decreased by wearing a mask.

A draft of the ordinance will be presented to the Springfield City Council on July 13. The council is expected to vote on that ordinance then.

Before making its decision on the ordinance, the Springfield City Council is looking at local and regional COVID-19 data, which outlines that evidence.

Until then, Springfield citizens will be able to voice their opinions on the Road to Recovery Order by calling the City Clerk’s Office at 417-874-2460.

Comments can also be sent electronically by clicking here.