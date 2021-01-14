Springfield City Council scheduled to vote on apartments for homeless veterans

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A re-zoning project would provide homes to nearly 40 homeless veterans in Springfield if the City Council approves it.

Katrena Wofram, housing director of Housing Authority of Springfield, said veteran residents would have access to mental health care, counseling and transportation to the Veterans Affairs Clinic (VA Clinic).

“Well, I’ve always had a heart for veterans, especially the homeless veterans,” said Wofram. “This development is definitely going to help the community and bring about a camaraderie and a closeness to the VA Clinic. We’ll provide supportive services and have onsite management.”

The building would be four stories high with one and two-bedroom apartments as well as a community room.

“We have 76 VASH vouchers and they’re pretty much leased up. So there’s definitely a need in this community,” said Wofram.

VASH stands for Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing, it offers rental assistance.

More vouchers will likely be used at this empty lot on West Kingsley Street if an apartment building re-zoning request is approved.

“It’s next to the restaurant and the store so it’s conveniently located for our homeless veterans to access their needs,” said Wofram.

A washer, dryer and balcony would be included with each apartment.

Gene Douglas, a senior project manager for Oke Thomas + Associates Inc., said there would be 45 units and helping veterans is a cause he can relate to.

“My father he’s a 20-year veteran of the Navy, and I traveled all over the country, so this one is near and dear to my heart just due to my background as a child,” said Douglas. “And seeing and being on different bases throughout the country, it hits real close to home.”

Wofram said the Springfield City Council will vote on the re-zoning request on Jan. 25.