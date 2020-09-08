Springfield City Council requests public feedback on Galloway Trail Project

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The City of Springfield wants the public to comment on the Galloway Trail Reconstruction Project planned for winter 2020/2021.

Residents can submit their responses on a public comment card. The card will be available from Sept. 8 through Sept. 14 on Springfield’s website.

The City Council says the project will reconstruct around 2,700 feet of existing asphalt trail, which will require no tree removals.

A 60-day closure will be required between Barton Street and Republic Road along Lone Pine Avenue during the reconstruction.