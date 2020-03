SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A quick preview of the Springfield City Council meeting on March 9.

Council members will talk about rules dealing with how tall trees can be when they are near an intersection.

Members will also talk about allowing people to sell and drink alcohol in public spaces.

This would apply to certain events on Commercial Street and Downtown Springfield.

City council meets tonight, March 9, at Historic City Hall at 6:30.

This is a developing story.