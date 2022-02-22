SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield City Council plans to go over a few different things on Tuesday (2/22/22). One vote involves a grant for art while the other is a discussion about a tax increment financing plan.

The members will vote whether or not to accept a special ordinance approving the city manager to accept grant funds from the National Endowment of The Arts. It will support the exhibition called “Mend Piece” by Yoko Ono, which is on display at the Springfield Art Museum.

If the tax increment financing plan is approved, it will go toward redeveloping the northwest corner of West Sunshine Street and James River Freeway.

Brody Corners, the proposed project, would spend $27 million in retail, restaurant, and office development. Redeveloping the land could lead to almost $5 million in tax revenues over the next 23 years.